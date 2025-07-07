Amazon pulls plug on Freevee

FILE PHOTO: Amazon is closing down Freevee, moving the programing to Prime Video next month.

Freevee will be going away in the next few weeks, with the programming moving over to Prime Video.

The Freevee streaming service was launched almost five years ago under the IMDB brand, Variety reported.

It was ad-supported and had original series and select Prime Video content, CNBC reported. It will shut down next month.

In a notice sent to Freevee subscribers, Amazon said, “Prime Video is the new exclusive home for Freevee TV shows, movies and Live TV. The Freevee app will be accessible until August 2025. Continue watching your favorite Free Originals and our library of hit movies, shows, and live TV on Prime Video for free, no subscription needed. Download Prime Video to get started and sign-in with your Amazon account," Tech Crunch reported.

Freevee was home to “Jury Duty,” “Bosch: Legacy” and several other series, according to Tech Crunch.

Amazon released a statement to Variety, which read, “We have built Prime Video into a first-stop entertainment destination where customers can personalize their viewing experience by streaming exclusive Prime member entertainment produced by Amazon MGM Studios, licensed movies and series, content from other services as an add-on subscription, live sports, blockbuster movies and series to rent or buy, FAST [free, ad-supported streaming TV] channels and the complete Amazon Freevee content offering.”

The spokesperson said the shuttering of Freevee will allow the company “To deliver a simpler viewing experience for customers,” promising at free streaming content will be available for non-Prime customers, with the label “Watch for Free.”

Bloomberg reported the move to do away with Freevee back in November. In January 2024, Prime Video started an ad-supported tier that came as part of Prime membership. There was a stand-alone ad-supported version that cost $9 a month. An ad-free version came at an additional cost, CNBC reported.

