9 people injured after vehicle crashes into suburban Houston restaurant

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas — Nine people were injured on Saturday after a vehicle crashed into a suburban Houston restaurant, authorities said.

According to the Jersey Village Police Department, authorities received a call at about 12:20 p.m. CDT about a vehicle crashing into the Little Kitchen HTX, KTRK-TV reported.

Jersey Village police Chief Danny Keele said a 76-year-old woman crashed into the restaurant while several families were eating inside, according to KHOU-TV.

Police said the woman believed she was stepping on her brake pedal but accidentally stepped on the accelerator, causing the vehicle to lurch into the building, KPRC-TV reported.

Police said the woman showed no signs of intoxication and that no criminal charges were expected to be filed, according to the television station.

Officials said one woman was hospitalized via Life Flight and three people were taken to area hospitals via ambulances, KTRK reported. Five other people were treated at the scene by medical personnel, according to the television station.

The ages of the people injured range from 16 to 76, according to KHOU. The driver was also taken to an area hospital.

Jersey Village is located northwest of downtown Houston.

