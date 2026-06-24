6 killed, dozens displaced in motel fire; suspect arrested

A fire at an upstate New York motel killed six people on Monday.

ENDWELL, N.Y. — One man is in custody after six people died and dozens were displaced in a massive motel fire in south-central New York on Tuesday, authorities said.

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According to a news release from the New York State Police, Tyler J. Russell, 24, of Endwell, was charged with six felony counts of manslaughter in the second degree and one felony count of arson in the fourth degree.

The early morning fire on Monday occurred at a Knights Inn motel in Endwell, a hamlet located near the New York-Pennsylvania border west of Binghamton, the Albany Times-Union reported. The fire was reported at 6:01 a.m. ET, according to the newspaper.

Responders with the Endwell Fire Department arrived and encountered heavy black smoke in front of the building and flames coming from the rear of the structure, state police said. The blaze spread quickly.

The flames were contained by 9:45 a.m. ET, but smoke was still visible outside of the motel, the Binghamton Press & Sun Bulletin reported.

While investigators have not announced how the fire began, they said that the blaze was intentionally set, according to the newspaper.

At least two people were taken to an area hospital, USA Today reported.

The fire displaced 73 people who were living in the motel, a Red Cross volunteer told the Press & Sun Bulletin. The motel has been used as an emergency housing facility by the Broome County Department of Social Services to shelter homeless people.

Residents of the motel who were displaced were taken to a shelter at a church in nearby Vestal, the Times-Union reported.

As a result of an investigation, troopers arrested Russell at about 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday, according to the newspaper.

He was booked at the State Police barracks in Endwell and transported to the Broome County jail

“First and foremost, our deepest thoughts and continuous prayers are with the victims and their families who were impacted by this morning’s tragic events,” the Endwell Fire Department said in a statement posted on Facebook. “Please know that our entire department and community stand with you during this incredibly difficult time.”

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