File photo: Police continue to investigate after two buses collided on Monday in Columbus, Ohio. Both drivers were killed and nine people were injured.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two bus drivers were killed and nine people were injured on Monday after a head-on collision between two city buses in Ohio, authorities said.

[ Read more trending news ]

The collision occurred at approximately 8 a.m. ET in Columbus near the Ohio State Fairgrounds and Ohio State University, WSYX reported.

According to the Columbus Police Department, one bus apparently crossed a double yellow line and collided with another city bus traveling in the opposite direction, The New York Times reported. The bus that was struck was rear-ended by another vehicle, according to the newspaper.

The Central Ohio Transit Authority identified the bus drivers as Richard Terry, 53, and Paul Copeland, 60, WCMH reported. Terry joined the COTA in 2012 and Copeland joined in 2008, an agency spokesperson told the television station.

UPDATE: COTA has identified the two bus drivers who were killed in a crash Monday morning as longtime employees. https://t.co/N7SDsRTDEx https://t.co/7LUKGs5W03 — NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) November 23, 2026

Officials said it was not immediately clear what caused the bus to veer across the lane, the Times reported. A COTA spokesperson did not know which driver was operating each bus.

Police said the driver of the westbound bus was pronounced dead at the scene by Columbus firefighters around 8:25 a.m. ET, WBNS reported. The driver of the other bus was transported to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and was pronounced dead shortly before 9 a.m. ET., according to the television station.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Richard and Paul, two valued members of our COTA family who dedicated their careers to serving our community,” COTA President and CEO Monica Tellez-Fowler and TWU Local 208 President Tyson Brown said in a joint statement. “Richard and Paul were more than colleagues. They were friends, family members and valued members of Team COTA.”

The nine people who were injured were taken to area hospitals and were listed in stable condition, WBNS reported.

Kerline Joseph, 49, who lives near the site of the crash, told the Times that she was asleep on a sofa in her apartment when she heard the crash.

“I heard a big bang and immediately ran to the back of the apartment because I’m always scared that there’s going to be a wreck and something is going to come through the front,” she told the newspaper.

Allissa Speaks, 28, told the Times the crash “sounded like a bomb.” She said the two buses were crumpled against each other, and she ran out of her residence in her pajamas to see if she could help. She told the newspaper she ran back inside to retrieve a towel to aid a man who was bleeding from his forehead.

Shannon Hardin, president of the Columbus City Council, and Councilwoman Lourdes Barroso de Padilla called the deaths of the drivers “heartbreaking” in a joint statement, the Times reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

© 2026 Cox Media Group