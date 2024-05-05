1 killed, 23 injured after party bus crashes in Maryland

Bus crash: One person died and 23 others were injured after a party bus crashed on a Maryland interstate early Sunday. (Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company)

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — One person was killed and 23 others were injured when a party bus struck a guardrail and crashed early Sunday on a northeastern Maryland interstate, authorities said.

The bus was carrying 24 people, including the driver, when the vehicle veered out of control at about 6 a.m. EDT and hit the guardrail on Interstate 95 in Harford County, The Baltimore Sun reported.

The vehicle crashed in the northbound lanes of the interstate south of Exit 80 in Belcamp, according to a Facebook post by the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.

The bus that crashed was identified as “Just Becuz Entertainment Party Bus Service,” a Philadelphia company, the Sun reported.

One passenger from the bus was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to a news release from the Maryland State Police. State police said that “multiple other passengers” were taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

According to the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, eight patients were taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore. Ten patients were taken to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake facility in Bel Air, while five others were taken to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Aberdeen.

It was unclear why the bus lost control, WBAL-TV reported.

Northbound lanes of I-95 were closed for several hours but have since been reopened, according to WRC-TV.

According to state police, no charges have been filed. An investigation is ongoing. State troopers were being assisted by officers from the Maryland Transportation Authority Police and deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, state police said.

Belcamp is located 26 miles northeast of downtown Baltimore.

