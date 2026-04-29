Travel to the 'Middle of Nowhere' to see Kacey Musgraves on tour

Kacey Musgraves will be taking the Middle of Nowhere everywhere on tour.

The Texas native launches the 29-date trek named for her new album in Chicago on her birthday, Aug. 21.

Along the way, she'll play multiple nights at New York City's Madison Square Garden, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, before wrapping Oct. 26-27 at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena.

Midland, Flatland Cavalry, Carter Faith, Estevie, Charles Wesley Godwin, William Beckmann, Gabriella Rose and The Brudi Brothers will join her at different points on the run.

American Express presales kick off May 5, while fans can register for presales that start May 6. Tickets open up to the general public May 8.

Kacey's sixth studio album, Middle of Nowhere, drops Friday.

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