Tracy Lawrence calls for turkey donations after truck mishap disrupts charity event

Tracy Lawrence performs at the Mission: Possible Turkey Fry and Concert at Wildhorse Saloon on November 21, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tracy Lawrence's annual Mission: Possible Turkey Fry, which provides turkeys to the needy in Middle Tennessee, was dealt a severe blow on Tuesday, leading to a citywide call for birds.

The event announced on Instagram, "We had a truck break down on the way to the Mission Possible Turkey Fry this morning, and we are now short 650 turkeys! If you are in the area and able, please drop off a thawed or frozen turkey, or whole chicken. ... There will be volunteers with blue bins there to greet you."

The event is taking place behind the Nashville Expo Center at 401 Wingrove St. in Nashville. Some people are sending donations via Instacart.

Hopefully enough turkeys will be donated that people will be in a good mood for the annual concert that follows the event. Taking place at Luke Combs' Category 10 bar in Nashville Tuesday night, the show will feature Tracy, Gretchen Wilson, Eric Paslay, Chris Cagle and more.

