Top 25 songs in El Paso on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in El Paso. Data is as of January 08, 2026. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.

#25. Ahí Estabas Tú

- Artist: Carín León

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in one other metro

#24. Don't Mind If I Do (feat. Ella Langley)

- Artist: Riley Green

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in one other metro

--- Top 25 song in three other metros

--- Top 50 song in 10 other metros

#23. Chula Vente

- Artist: Luis R Conriquez, Fuerza Regida & Neton Vega

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in one other metro

#22. Coleccionando Heridas

- Artist: KAROL G & Marco Antonio Solís

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in three other metros

#21. EoO

- Artist: Bad Bunny

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in one other metro

#20. TODO KE VER

- Artist: Jere Klein, Katteyes & Mateo on the Beatz

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in two other metros

#19. En Privado

- Artist: Xavi & Manuel Turizo

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in two other metros

#18. Déjame Dormir

- Artist: Codiciado & Carín León

#17. dopamina

- Artist: Peso Pluma & Tito Double P

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in two other metros

#16. La Perla

- Artist: ROSALÍA & Yahritza Y Su Esencia

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in two other metros

#15. Turn the Lights Off (feat. Jon)

- Artist: KATO

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in 10 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 33 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 38 other metros

#14. Dream As One (from Avatar: Fire and Ash)

- Artist: Miley Cyrus

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in 15 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 21 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 45 other metros

#13. Golden

- Artist: HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI & KPop Demon Hunters Cast

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top three song in three other metros

--- Top five song in 12 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 36 other metros

#12. Marlboro Rojo

- Artist: Fuerza Regida

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 25 song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in two other metros

#11. Opalite

- Artist: Taylor Swift

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in 14 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 19 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 44 other metros

#10. The Fate of Ophelia

- Artist: Taylor Swift

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in two other metros

--- Top five song in eight other metros

--- Top 10 song in 38 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 54 other metros

#9. End of Beginning

- Artist: Djo

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in nine other metros

--- Top 10 song in 50 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros

#8. Amor

- Artist: emmanuellcortess_

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in three other metros

--- Top 20 song in eight other metros

--- Top 25 song in 10 other metros

#7. Man I Need

- Artist: Olivia Dean

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in four other metros

--- Top three song in 32 other metros

--- Top five song in 49 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 58 other metros

#6. Ya Borracho

- Artist: Herencia De Grandes

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in three other metros

--- Top 20 song in eight other metros

--- Top 25 song in nine other metros

--- Top 50 song in 15 other metros

#5. Purple Rain

- Artist: Prince & The Revolution

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in eight other metros

--- Top five song in 40 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 56 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros

#4. back to friends

- Artist: sombr

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top five song in seven other metros

--- Top 10 song in 36 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 53 other metros

#3. Choosin' Texas

- Artist: Ella Langley

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top three song in four other metros

--- Top five song in seven other metros

--- Top 10 song in 17 other metros

#2. When Doves Cry

- Artist: Prince

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 17 other metros

--- Top three song in 60 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 61 other metros

#1. \

- Artist: David Bowie

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 36 other metros

--- Top three song in 57 other metros

--- Top five song in 60 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros