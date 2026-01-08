Top 25 songs in El Paso on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in El Paso. Data is as of January 08, 2026. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.
#25. Ahí Estabas Tú
- Artist: Carín León
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 50 song in one other metro
#24. Don't Mind If I Do (feat. Ella Langley)
- Artist: Riley Green
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 20 song in one other metro
--- Top 25 song in three other metros
--- Top 50 song in 10 other metros
#23. Chula Vente
- Artist: Luis R Conriquez, Fuerza Regida & Neton Vega
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 50 song in one other metro
#22. Coleccionando Heridas
- Artist: KAROL G & Marco Antonio Solís
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 20 song in one other metro
--- Top 50 song in three other metros
#21. EoO
- Artist: Bad Bunny
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 50 song in one other metro
#20. TODO KE VER
- Artist: Jere Klein, Katteyes & Mateo on the Beatz
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 50 song in two other metros
#19. En Privado
- Artist: Xavi & Manuel Turizo
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 20 song in one other metro
--- Top 50 song in two other metros
#18. Déjame Dormir
- Artist: Codiciado & Carín León
#17. dopamina
- Artist: Peso Pluma & Tito Double P
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 20 song in one other metro
--- Top 50 song in two other metros
#16. La Perla
- Artist: ROSALÍA & Yahritza Y Su Esencia
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 50 song in two other metros
#15. Turn the Lights Off (feat. Jon)
- Artist: KATO
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in one other metro
--- Top 10 song in 10 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 33 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 38 other metros
#14. Dream As One (from Avatar: Fire and Ash)
- Artist: Miley Cyrus
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in one other metro
--- Top 20 song in 15 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 21 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 45 other metros
#13. Golden
- Artist: HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI & KPop Demon Hunters Cast
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in one other metro
--- Top three song in three other metros
--- Top five song in 12 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 36 other metros
#12. Marlboro Rojo
- Artist: Fuerza Regida
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 25 song in one other metro
--- Top 50 song in two other metros
#11. Opalite
- Artist: Taylor Swift
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in one other metro
--- Top 20 song in 14 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 19 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 44 other metros
#10. The Fate of Ophelia
- Artist: Taylor Swift
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in two other metros
--- Top five song in eight other metros
--- Top 10 song in 38 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 54 other metros
#9. End of Beginning
- Artist: Djo
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in nine other metros
--- Top 10 song in 50 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros
#8. Amor
- Artist: emmanuellcortess_
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in one other metro
--- Top 10 song in three other metros
--- Top 20 song in eight other metros
--- Top 25 song in 10 other metros
#7. Man I Need
- Artist: Olivia Dean
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in four other metros
--- Top three song in 32 other metros
--- Top five song in 49 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 58 other metros
#6. Ya Borracho
- Artist: Herencia De Grandes
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in three other metros
--- Top 20 song in eight other metros
--- Top 25 song in nine other metros
--- Top 50 song in 15 other metros
#5. Purple Rain
- Artist: Prince & The Revolution
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in eight other metros
--- Top five song in 40 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 56 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros
#4. back to friends
- Artist: sombr
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in one other metro
--- Top five song in seven other metros
--- Top 10 song in 36 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 53 other metros
#3. Choosin' Texas
- Artist: Ella Langley
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in one other metro
--- Top three song in four other metros
--- Top five song in seven other metros
--- Top 10 song in 17 other metros
#2. When Doves Cry
- Artist: Prince
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in 17 other metros
--- Top three song in 60 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 61 other metros
#1. \
- Artist: David Bowie
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in 36 other metros
--- Top three song in 57 other metros
--- Top five song in 60 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros