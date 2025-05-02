The Toby Keith connection to Saturday's 151st Kentucky Derby

More than a year after his passing, Toby Keith's set to realize a long-held goal: having a horse in the Kentucky Derby.

Toby's Dream Walkin' Farms is co-owner of Render Judgment, who's set to take part in Saturday's Run for the Roses.

"The derby is the one you want to win," Toby told the Kentucky Derby's Connections in 2019. "That's the one that everybody wants to hang on their wall, saying 'I won the Kentucky Derby.' But, God, it's hard to get there."

The "Shoulda Been a Cowboy" hitmaker ran the 330-acre Dream Walkin' Farms in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, for more than three decades. His family's taken over since his death in February 2024.

You can watch the 151st Kentucky Derby Saturday starting at approximately 6:57 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

