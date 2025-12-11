'Till I Can't I Will': Dylan Scott vows to hit the road in 2026

Dylan Scott's Till I Can't I Will Tour (Dylan Scott/OH Creative)
By Stephen Hubbard

Dylan Scott will set out on the Till I Can't I Will Tour in 2026.

Kicking off March 12 in Syracuse, New York, the 18-date trek includes stops in Chicago, Fort Worth and Las Vegas before it comes to a close May 30 in the Lone Star State.

The band 12/OC, Kelsey Hart and Lauren Watkins will join him on the run. Presales are underway now, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

The tour takes its name from a track on Dylan's third studio album, Easy Does It, which came out in May. It includes his sixth #1, "This Town's Been Too Good to Us," as well as his current top-20 hit, "What He'll Never Have."

Dylan also topped the chart in 2025 with Dylan Marlowe and "Boys Back Home."

