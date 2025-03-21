'Til the Last One Dies': Chris Young announces first song of his 'new chapter'

Late last year, Chris Young announced he’d signed a new deal with Black River Records — and in a couple weeks we’ll get to hear the first song from his new era.

"Til the Last One Dies" will be released April 4. Chris announced the song onstage Thursday night in Colorado. He says in a statement, "Songs like this don't come along every day, and I haven't released a 'wedding love song' in a while. Those songs are a core part of who I am as an artist."

"I've been doing this for a long time, and yet this feels like a new chapter. It's invigorating for me as a creator," he adds.

He co-produced the new single, which will be the follow-up to his most recent #1 hit, the David Bowie-interpolating "Young Love and Saturday Nights."

