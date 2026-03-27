Tigirlily Gold offers a crash course in North Dakota culture in 'Country & Midwestern'

Much like 2025's "Call It Home (A Song for North Dakota)," Tigirlily Gold's new track, "Country & Midwestern," shines the spotlight on the duo's home state.

“We grew up in North Dakota and when we moved to Nashville about nine years ago, people would always say ‘Wow, I’ve never met anybody from North Dakota. What’s it like growing up in the Midwest?’ So, we decided we should let everybody know!” Kendra Olson and Krista Slaubaugh say in a news release.

“It’s just as country as living in the south, just a different kind of country," they continue. "We have a hotdish instead of a casserole, and we eat walleye instead of catfish. So, we hope you love this Midwest anthem!”

Kendra and Krista were named official ambassadors for North Dakota in 2025.

"Country & Midwestern" is the pair's first new music since "Mess Out of Me" came out in October.

Next up, Tigirlily Gold is set to join Carly Pearce on her European tour in May.

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