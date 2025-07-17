Thomas Rhett sells out Boston's Fenway Park

If you were hoping to see Thomas Rhett Saturday at Boston's Fenway Park and you don't have a ticket yet, you may be out of luck.

"Hearing the words 'officially sold out' about a place I've always dreamed of playing in is absolutely mind blowing," he posted on Thursday, along with a throwback photo. "That 21 year old kid here would never believe me. See y'all Saturday @fenwaypark."

Tucker Wetmore, Teddy Swims and The Castellows are set to join TR at the home of the Boston Red Sox.

