Thomas Rhett remembers 'the most loyal, kind dog that I have ever known'

Thomas Rhett is mourning the loss of man's best friend.

"Today our sweet little Cash man went to go be with Jesus," TR posted on Thursday. "He was the most loyal, kind dog that I have ever known."

"He was [wife] Lauren [Akins]’s best friend," he continues. "He was there when every single baby came home for the first time. He would stay up so many late nights with her while she was sick and I was gone. I never in a million years thought that a dog I got so frustrated with for eating food or tearing up things in the house would make me this sad."

TR illustrated his post with a carousel of photos, including one of Cash as a puppy, another with his four girls around the Christmas tree and one more snuggled up with his oldest, Willa Gray Akins.

"If you’ve got a dog, go give them some extra love," he closed. "Our house is so quiet today. I know Cash is running around in heaven and will be the first one to greet us when we get there."

Rhett's country music friends lent their support in the comments, with notes from Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild, Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers and Tyler Hubbard's wife, Hayley Hubbard.

"So sorry brother, sending you guys all the love," Dan said.

"Sweet cash," Hayley added with a crying emoji. "Feels like yesterday he was just a pup, he will be so missed."

