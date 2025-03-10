Things are looking Rosie for new dad HARDY

HARDY's transitioning from the "Truck Bed" to the baby bed.

The singer/songwriter welcomed his daughter, Rosie Ryan Hardy, on Friday, March 7, he and his wife Caleigh revealed Sunday on Instagram. The couple's first child weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces, and in one of the adorable pics of the family, the new dad can't resist giving her cheeks a little squeeze.

HARDY and Caleigh tied the knot in October 2022, and he subsequently dedicated the track "Six Feet Under" to his bride, subtitling it "Caleigh's Song."

So far, HARDY's racked up three country number ones, "One Beer" with Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson, "Beers on Me" with Dierks Bentley and Breland, and "Truck Bed" with Lainey Wilson. He's also topped Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs three times, with "Sold Out," Rockstar" and "Psycho."

