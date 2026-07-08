They're more than greatest hits to Dustin Lynch, they're 'Setlist Staples'

Dustin Lynch launched his career in 2012 with "Cowboys and Angels," and nearly 15 years later, he's put together a greatest hits collection made up of 10 chart-toppers.

Setlist Staples - 10 #1's is set to arrive Aug. 28.

"These are the songs that have stayed with me and the fans from the very beginning," he says. "No matter how much new music I make, these are the records that always find their way back into the show. They've become part of the soundtrack to so many memories over the years, and I love getting to relive those moments every night onstage."

There's another song that's definitely a concert mainstay these days — his current hit, "Easy to Love," which is in the top 25.

Here's the complete track listing for Setlist Staples - 10 #1's:

"Hell of a Night"

"Seein' Red"

"Thinking 'Bout You (featuring MacKenzie Porter)"

"Where It's At"

"Chevrolet (featuring Jelly Roll)"

"Ridin' Roads"

"Mind Reader"

"Good Girl"

"Stars Like Confetti"

"Small Town Boy"

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