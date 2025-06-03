These boots are made for ... Lainey Wilson: How to walk a mile in her shoes

Francis Specker/CBS
By Stephen Hubbard

Lainey Wilson's counting down to the launch of her own brand of boots.

"I love songwriting, because it lets me put myself into someone else's shoes, and see the world through another set of eyes. If someone could walk in a mile in your boots, what would they say about you?" she asks in a social media video that shows off her new designs.

The limited-edition Golden West Boots launch Thursday, June 5, but you can sign up online for early access.

Meanwhile, Lainey is planning to return to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas at the end of the year. Tickets to her Wildflowers & Wild Horses show Dec. 7 at T-Mobile Arena go on sale Friday, June 6, with presales underway now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!