'There Goes My Life': Kenny Chesney will focus on family July 4 weekend

Kenny Chesney's decided to enjoy the Independence Day holiday instead of playing at Sphere July 3-4.

Ticket holders were notified in a message Wednesday, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“Funny thing about holidays, family, and traditions," the note said. "You don’t realize how important they are until you remember all the things people in your life want to do to celebrate them; the reason people come together, go home and remember, catch up with old friends.

“Over the last few weeks, I’ve heard about a lot of traditions that wouldn’t be happening – because I was going to play Las Vegas over the 4th of July Weekend," he continued. "I won’t say I didn’t realize, but I will say: hearing from people I know and care about, I heard them loud and clear."

Recipients were also given a promo code for another Sphere date.

“Not that I don’t want to see you at Sphere, to share this incredible, full-immersion music-visual experience with you. I do," he closed.

The "When the Sun Goes Down" hitmaker played 15 shows there in 2025, becoming the first country artist to headline the innovative venue.

Kenny's nine dates in 2026 kick off June 19 and wrap July 11.

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