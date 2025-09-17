Therapy in the era of tariffs and inflation: Why Americans still put mental health first

Money worries weigh heavily on Americans' minds, regardless of age. Older adults often express concerns about whether Social Security and retirement savings will be enough, while younger generations face the burdens of student loan payments, rising rent and uncertainty about job security. Across the lifespan, the theme remains consistent: The cost of living continues to climb faster than income, creating what LifeStance Health calls "stressflation"—a growing mental health burden caused by the current economic climate.

Financial worries may often mean putting therapy on hold. Patients wait months before coming back, hoping their budgets stabilize. But the latest Impact of Economic Stress on Americans' Mental Health: Research (2025) from LifeStance Health reveals a different trend. According to the survey of over 1,000 people, 93% of respondents believe mental health care is just as important as physical health care. What's more, nearly one-third of respondents consider it to be more important. And the data backs that up: A comparative analysis of responses from 2024 and 2025 shows that Americans are now returning to therapy much faster, even when cost remains a challenge.

Infographic showing that 93% of respondents view mental health care as at least as important as physical health care. (Stacker/Stacker)

LifeStance Health

What the research shows

33% of respondents resumed therapy within a week after a cost-related break—up from just 8% in 2024.

44% returned within a month, compared to only 21% in 2024.

The share of respondents going without therapy for at least a month dropped from 71% in 2024 to 56% in 2025.

At the same time, 44% said they’ve had to choose between paying for therapy and other critical life expenses. The financial strain is still very real. Yet the fact that more people are prioritizing therapy, despite economic uncertainty, shows just how vital mental health care has become.

Why therapy is so essential in tough economic times

Therapy provides a supportive environment where financial stressors can be openly acknowledged and validated. Naming these worries, whether tied to bills, debt, inflation, tariffs or an uncertain future, often helps reduce their intensity and isolation. Once spoken, these fears often become more manageable and less overwhelming.

Therapy also supports a shift in perspective. Economic highs and lows are part of larger cycles, and viewing financial struggles as one chapter in a longer story can reduce panic and create space for hope. Alongside this perspective, therapy encourages the setting of short-term, realistic goals, which can make progress more tangible and achievable, even when broader financial pressures remain.

Three key strategies for coping when money is tight

1. Supportive therapy

Acknowledging and naming financial stress is powerful. Saying "I'm scared about money right now" makes the problem real and shareable, which often eases isolation. Bringing those fears into the open with a trained therapist creates the opportunity for collaborative problem solving.

2. Facing the issue

Stress can lead to the wish to avoid facing the issue. While avoidance can provide some short-term relief, over time, avoidance breeds anxiety, which can interfere with good problem-solving skills. Discussing the stressors openly in therapy can interrupt the stress-anxiety-avoidance cycle and promote a healthier way of handling problems.

3. Big picture thinking

Stepping back helps individuals place today's financial worries into the context of longer-term cycles. While external factors cannot always be controlled, therapy helps focus attention on daily choices and coping strategies that build balance and resilience.

4. Problem-solving with realistic goals

Breaking financial stressors into small, manageable steps often makes them less overwhelming. This may include creating a weekly budget, negotiating bills or reducing one expense at a time. Each small success reinforces confidence and reduces paralysis.

The bigger picture

The most encouraging trends are that 93% believe mental health care is as important as physical health care and that people are returning to therapy sooner after a cost-related break, meaning individuals are prioritizing their mental health like never before.

Mental health care is increasingly recognized as essential, not optional, and is being placed on equal footing with physical health and financial responsibilities.

Even in the midst of ‘stressflation’ and ongoing financial strain, people are choosing therapy. This reflects a significant cultural shift: emotional well-being is no longer being postponed until “later.” By prioritizing therapy today, individuals are giving themselves the opportunity to heal, grow and build resilience for the future.

This story was produced by LifeStance Health and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.