'The Whole World' is invited for Christmas at the Ryman with Vince Gill and Amy Grant

If Amy Grant's never thrown a fake snowball at you from the Ryman stage, then you've never fully celebrated Christmas in Music City. If you know, you know.

Amy and Vince Gill's faux snowball fights with the audience have become a staple of their yuletide residency at the Mother Church of Country Music, which returns for its 16th year in 2026.

The husband and wife duo will do a dozen concerts this year, with evening shows only Dec. 14-17. They add matinees Dec. 19-23, though they're off Dec. 21.

Amy and Vince have now headlined more than 100 shows at the Ryman Auditorium, a record for the historic venue.

Tickets are on sale now at Ryman.com.

Meanwhile, you can watch Vince perform his new song, "The Whole World," from the Ryman stage at the exclusive MCA lunch March 19 during Country Radio Seminar.

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