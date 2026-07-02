Taylor Swift's back home on the country chart, with her wedding reportedly on the horizon

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Game Three between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena, May 23, 2026, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Twenty years ago this week, Taylor Swift found her first success on the country chart with "Tim McGraw." Now, with her wedding likely on the horizon, she has her biggest country hit in years, with "I Knew It, I Knew You" from Toy Story 5 nearing country's top ten.

Wedding festivities are reportedly set to begin Thursday for Taylor and Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The first event will be held at the arena Thursday evening at around 6 p.m., with a guest list of about 100 people, sources familiar with the plans told ABC News earlier this week.

On Friday, a second event will take place at the arena, starting around 4 p.m. with a cocktail hour, according to the sources. One thousand people are expected to be in attendance, the sources said, and the event isn't scheduled to end until 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

Sources said both events will have a strict no-phone policy for everyone, including guests, vendors and security. Outside the venue, streets will be shut down.

Those hoping to get a glimpse of attendees arriving at this week's events might be out of luck. The sources explained that tents and canopies will be set up to prevent the public from seeing those entering and exiting the venue.

Multiple trucks were seen outside the arena earlier this week, leading up to the events, with workers loading in equipment with boxes labeled "Garden Party." Workers were also spotted rolling out a red carpet.

Swift and Kelce have been linked since 2023, when Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, attended one of Swift's Eras Tour shows. The duo appeared to make their relationship Instagram official in July 2025, before news of their engagement on Aug. 26, 2025.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.