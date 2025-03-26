Take a trip to 'Mayberry' with Rascal Flatts & Blake Shelton Friday

Big Machine
By Stephen Hubbard

Rascal Flatts are headed back to "Mayberry" with Blake Shelton.

"Can't think of anyone we'd rather share a cherry coke with than our friend @BlakeShelton!" the band shared on their socials. "Hear our version of 'Mayberry' this Friday."

The track is part of Rascal Flatts' upcoming album reimagining their biggest songs as collabs. Life Is A Highway: Refueled Duets arrives in full June 6.

Most recently, they released the new version of "I'm Movin' On" with Kelly Clarkson.

