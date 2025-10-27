Take me out to the ballgame: Brad Paisley to sing at World Series

Brad Paisley will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" Monday night before Game 3 of the 2025 World Series in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers will host the Blue Jays in the 121st Fall Classic after each winning one of the two previous games in Toronto. You can tune in starting at 7 p.m. ET on Fox.

This is Brad's fifth time singing the national anthem at the World Series.

His new song, "Counting Down the Days," is currently airing as part of Hallmark Channel's 16th annual Countdown to Christmas campaign.

Brad's new holiday album, Snow Globe Town, will be out Nov. 7, ahead of his appearance in A Grand Ole Opry Christmas on Hallmark on Nov. 29.

