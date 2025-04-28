Tag, you're it: Tennessee celebrates the Opry's 100th with specialty plate

Grand Ole Opry
By Stephen Hubbard

If you're a country fan, there are some perks about living in Tennessee.

Take, for instance, the new Opry license plate, now being offered in the Volunteer State. It's part of this year's celebration as the Grand Ole Opry hits the century mark.

The specialty plate features a shot of the Opry stage, including the iconic barn, mic stand, and the circle of wood taken from the Ryman Auditorium. "Opry Home of Country Music," it reads at the bottom.

You can pre-order the plate now -- which costs $37 -- through The Opry Shop. Pre-orders will close in May, or once 1000 of the tags have been sold. Remember there is one catch: You have to be a resident of Tennessee to get the plate.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Opry Trust Fund, which helps members of the country music family in need.

The state of Tennessee also offers an Imagination Library specialty tag, which features artwork similar to Dolly Parton's 2014 album, Blue Smoke.

