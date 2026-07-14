The symbolic gift Tim McGraw's giving at every Pawn Shop Guitar stop

Tim McGraw's Pawn Shop Guitar Tour is now fully underway, after its kickoff Thursday at New Jersey's Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.

He also played the first of three stadium dates with The Chicks and Lady A Saturday in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The other two are July 30 at Boston's Fenway Park and Aug. 23 at Target Field in Minneapolis.

Regular tour openers 49 Winchester and Timothy Wayne are on the stadium dates, as well.

The first half of Tim's show features an unplugged set with his full band, meant to evoke the clubs he played early in his career. Full production returns in the second act, with a setlist that includes his biggest hits, a few deep cuts and his two newest songs, "Pawn Shop Guitar' and "Song for America."

Also during his shows, Tim's giving a young audience member a pawn shop guitar he bought in their city. That's significant since the tour's namesake song is about the instrument Tim used to start his career.

This week the Pawn Shop Guitar Tour plays Toronto on Thursday, with stops in Ohio on Friday and Pennsylvania on Saturday. The trek wraps Sept. 26 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

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