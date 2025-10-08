The sweet thing Miranda Lambert's husband does to start the day

Don't even think about talking to Miranda Lambert until she's had her morning cup of joe.

The superstar admits she's relatively charm-free until she's had her morning dose of caffeine.

"I love coffee. I’m actually not nice until I have it," she reveals. "My husband knows that, so he usually like hands it to me in silence in the bed, like, 'Have your charm, honey.' But yeah, I love coffee."

While a lack of coffee may make her cranky, Miranda's not picky about what kind she drinks.

"I will kinda drink any kind, but I’m also just, like, on the bus [I'll drink] simple Folgers and some cream, you know, keep it simple," she says.

Miranda's keeping her schedule fairly simple for the rest of 2025. She plays Boots in the Park in San Juan Capistrano, California, on Oct. 18, with a couple more shows still to come in December.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.