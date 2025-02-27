Sustainable fashion trends at the Oscars

VRAI spotlights a shift occurring on the red carpet that marks a collective commitment to environmentally responsible fashion among celebrities.

The Academy Awards have long been a platform for Hollywood's elite to showcase not only their artistic achievements but also their most breathtaking fashion choices. In recent years, a growing movement toward sustainability has taken center stage, with celebrities embracing eco-friendly designs, vintage couture, and lab-grown diamonds. VRAI, a fine jewelry brand specializing in lab-grown diamonds, examines this shift, which highlights a collective commitment to environmentally responsible fashion on one of the most-watched red carpets in the world.

Emma Watson during the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Stacker/Stacker)

Jamie McCarthy // Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

1. Emma Watson's Planet-Friendly Gown and Lab-Grown Diamond Necklace (2018 and 2023)

A longtime advocate for sustainable fashion, Emma Watson attended the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a vintage Ralph Lauren gown. In 2023, she continued her commitment to sustainable fashion by completing her Oscars after-party look with VRAI's Mixed Bezel Tennis Necklace featuring lab-grown diamonds. Her choices reinforced that high fashion can be both glamorous and values-driven.

Janelle Monáe and Billy Porter performing during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Stacker/Stacker)

Kevin Winter // Getty Images

2. Billy Porter's Lab-Grown Diamond Necklace (2020)

In a groundbreaking move at the 2020 Oscars, Billy Porter adorned himself with a stunning Lark & Berry necklace featuring lab-grown diamonds. This choice not only made a bold fashion statement but also underscored the beauty of lab-grown diamonds in high-end jewelry. The same year, 10-year-old actress Julia Butters wore a lab-grown bow necklace, while Kelly Osbourne wore a wrap ring with lab-created diamonds to the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party.

Joaquin Phoenix in his Stella McCartney suit during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Stacker/Stacker)

Rachel Luna // Getty Images

3. Joaquin Phoenix's Repeated Stella McCartney Suit (2020)

Joaquin Phoenix made headlines in 2020 for his choice to wear the same Stella McCartney tuxedo throughout the entire awards season, including the Academy Awards. His decision was a bold statement against the wastefulness of red carpet fashion. By choosing sustainable fashion designer McCartney, he doubled down on his stance for the environment.

Margot Robbie during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Stacker/Stacker)

VALERIE MACON // AFP via Getty Images

4. Margot Robbie's Vintage Chanel Dress (2020)

Nominated for Best Supporting Actress in 2020, Margot Robbie donned a vintage Chanel dress from the 1994 collection. Her selection of a classic piece not only exuded timeless elegance but also promoted the sustainable practice of wearing archival fashion.

Olivia Colman during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Stacker/Stacker)

Steve Granitz // WireImage

5. Olivia Colman Thoughtful Stella McCartney Gown (2020)

Stella McCartney has become one of the most sought-after designers for celebrities embracing sustainable fashion at the Oscars. Known for her cruelty-free and eco-conscious designs, her influence has been steadily rising. Olivia Colman dazzled in a Stella McCartney gown made from sustainable velvet at the 2020 Oscars.

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS raising their Oscars statues in the press room during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Stacker/Stacker)

Mike Coppola // Getty Images

6. Billie Eilish's Sustainable Gucci Dress (2022)

Music and fashion icon Billie Eilish arrived at the 2022 Oscars wearing a voluminous, ruffled Gucci gown made from deadstock fabric. An advocate for sustainable fashion and practices, her choice highlighted the growing trend of eco-conscious style on the red carpet.

The same year, actor and model Jamie Dornan arrived at the 2022 Academy Awards in a classic tuxedo made all the more elegant with a lapel pin featuring lab-grown diamonds.

Cate Blanchett during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Stacker/Stacker)

Mike Coppola // Getty Images

7. Cate Blanchett's Archival Louis Vuitton Ensemble (2023)

Cate Blanchett has been a longtime champion of sustainable fashion, and her 2023 Oscars look was no exception. She wore an archival Louis Vuitton top with a black maxi skirt made from silk, reinforcing her commitment to reducing fashion waste.

Rooney Mara during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Stacker/Stacker)

Jeff Kravitz // FilmMagic

8. More Sustainable and Archival Looks in 2023

This same year that nominee Cate Blanchett stunned in vintage, other stars followed suit. Naomi Scott attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party in a custom Chloé dress crafted from lower-impact wool, while Kendall Jenner arrived in archival Jean Paul Gaultier. Rooney Mara walked the red carpet wearing vintage Alexander McQueen, while Chloe East wore a Monique Lhuillier gown made from Tencel. Sabrina Dhowre Elba shined alongside husband Idris Elba in a green Stella McCartney gown made from sustainable materials.

Amber Midthunder during the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Stacker/Stacker)

JC Olivera // Getty Images

9. An Array of Stars in Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry in 2024

Amber Midthunder stunned at the 2024 Academy Awards, pairing her ultra-feminine look with a dazzling ring featuring an array of lab-grown diamonds. Her choice of fine jewelry with lab-created diamonds was echoed by several stars, including Best Actress winner Emma Stone at Louis Vuitton's Academy Awards Dinner, Rupi Kaur at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, and Jessica Williams and Stephanie Hsu at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The Future of Sustainable Red Carpet Fashion

As we look ahead to future Oscar ceremonies, sustainable fashion is no longer a passing trend—it's an essential evolution. With more celebrities embracing vintage and repurposed ensembles, as well as lab-grown diamond designs, the red carpet is becoming a platform for environmental responsibility and thoughtful style. The Oscars continue to prove that glamour and sustainability can go hand in hand, setting a precedent for the fashion industry at large.