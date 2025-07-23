Survey says: Martina McBride's on 'Celebrity Family Feud'

Martina McBride is crossing off a bucket list item as she makes her debut on ABC's Celebrity Family Feud Thursday.

"Being on Family Feud with my family has been a dream of ours for so long," she posted on Instagram. "We've watched the show together for as long as I can remember, and that dream has finally come true."

The "Independence Day" hitmaker plays alongside her husband, John McBride, and her daughters, Ava McBride, Emma McBride and Delaney McBride. They take on famous acting siblings Rosanna Arquette, David Arquette and Patricia Arquette, trying to win money for Martina's Team Music Is Love charity.

On the same episode, the legendary Patti LaBelle competes against American Idol winner Fantasia.

You can tune in to watch Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

