Step into a 'Snow Globe Town' with Brad Paisley this Christmas

Brad Paisley invites you into his Snow Globe Town this holiday season.

Brad's new 16-track Christmas album includes "Counting Down the Days," the theme for Hallmark Channel's 16th Countdown to Christmas, as well as two new songs he wrote for the Opry's upcoming film.

"I had so much inspiration writing songs for Hallmark's A Grand Ole Opry Christmas movie," he says. "It sparked a real creative energy that was honestly hard to stop so we made an entire album."

Half of the songs on the new record are originals, including "Leave the Christmas Lights On for Me," which is out now.

Snow Globe Town arrives Nov. 7, ahead of the premiere of A Grand Ole Opry Christmas over the Thanksgiving weekend. Brad's first holiday album, Brad Paisley Christmas, came out in 2006.

