Stella Lefty's leading everybody to 'Boston'

There's a brand-new voice on country radio, and she just happens to be Vincent Mason's girlfriend.

Stella Lefty is nobody's arm candy, however, with plenty of country — and pop — cred of her own. Her breakout single, "Boston," is a top-30 hit on the country chart. It's an even bigger smash on the all-genre Hot 100, clocking in at #15.

“Seeing people around the world discover ‘Boston’ has been so awesome,” she says. “I made this song with my friends so it only made sense to make this video with my friends as well. I hope people love it as much as we loved making it!"

The 23-year-old L.A.-based singer/songwriter sold out her first headlining tour in a matter of minutes on the strength of the song. She'll also be opening dates on Tucker Wetmore's The Brunette Tour in August and September.

Stella's new EP, Is This Heaven?, features a duet with her significant other on "Something to Lose."

You can check out a new performance video of "Boston" on YouTube now.

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