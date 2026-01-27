'Stay a Little Longer': A decade later, Brothers Osborne delivers a new take on a #1

Ten years ago this week, Brothers Osborne topped the Mediabase chart with their first and only solo #1 so far, "Stay a Little Longer."

To mark the occasion, they've recorded a new take on their biggest hit.

"Not hoping this icy weather sticks around much longer," TJ and John shared on Monday, "but in the meantime you can catch the full acoustic version of Stay a Little Longer on YouTube!"

A special 10 Year Anniversary Edition of their debut album, Pawn Shop, will follow on Feb. 13, featuring the new song, "Love the Lonely Out of You (Live Pinebox Version)," which is out now.

The album's subsequent single, "It Ain't My Fault," made it to #11 on the chart and won the CMA music video of the year award in 2017.

Brothers would visit the #1 spot again in 2019, however, appearing on Dierks Bentley's hit, "Burning Man."

