Sounds about right: Blake Shelton drives a Kubota tractor down the Las Vegas Strip

By Stephen Hubbard

Blake Shelton's not done with his Sin City residency, and he rode a Kubota tractor down the Las Vegas strip Thursday to prove it.

The "Stay Country or Die Tryin'" hitmaker parked in front of Caesars Palace and tossed the keys to the valet, before revealing he'll do eight more shows at The Colosseum.

The new shows will run through May. Two shows remain from his initial engagement, with limited tickets still remaining.

Presales for Blake's May run start Monday, before expanding to the public on Friday, Feb. 6.

