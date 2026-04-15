'She's So Gone': Dasha sings her reinvention song on Kelly Clarkson

"She's So Gone," but we know where she's headed: Dasha's set to perform her Main Street Country track Friday on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Dasha's contribution to the new Disney covers EP comes from a 2011 TV movie.

"I think 'She's So Gone' is one of the most iconic songs to come out of Disney Channel," the "Austin" hitmaker says. "I remember watching Lemonade Mouth for the first time and the whole movie had me plotting how I was going to reinvent myself before school the next day."

"This track really captures that moment when women find themselves and boldly show the world who they are," she continues. "I’m so excited to share this with a new generation and remind them that they can reinvent themselves and be exactly who they want to be.”

Check your local listings to see when The Kelly Clarkson Show airs in your area.



In the meantime, you can go behind-the-scenes as Dasha lays down her track for Main Street Country, which also includes contributions from Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, Maddie & Tae, Breland and Restless Road.

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