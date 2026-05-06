Shania Twain's hybrid tea rose is ready for spring

You can welcome Shania Twain to your garden this spring.

The Shania Twain Foundation has partnered with luxury rose provider April & Ashley for a new rose named after the Canadian pop/country superstar.

Shania picked out the hybrid tea rose, which boasts large pink and yellow blooms and a light fruity fragrance.

"This is a meaningful way to connect something as timeless as a rose with a mission rooted in compassion and impact," she says. "A portion of proceeds from each plant sold will support the Shania Twain Foundation's efforts to improve the lives of children and families in need."

Shania's foundation focuses on improving food security for underserved communities.

The plant goes for $55 and is available now online.

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