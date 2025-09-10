Shaboozey's ready to 'Move On' as he plants new label, American Dogwood

As "Good News" sits at #1 on the country chart, Shaboozey's meeting the moment by launching his own record label.

American Dogwood is a partnership with EMPIRE, the label that launched his eight-times Platinum breakthrough, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)."

“American Dogwood is a tribute to where we come from, and to the artists, storytellers, and creators who make this life remarkable," Shaboozey says. "Our mission is to nurture the next generation of voices and to give them a place to grow, connect, and create. This is the beginning of a new chapter - one I hope always feels like home.”

Kevin Powers is the first artist signed to American Dogwood. He co-wrote Shaboozey's collab with Jelly Roll, "Amen."

Kevin's first release, "Move On," drops Sept. 19 and is a collab with Shaboozey.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.