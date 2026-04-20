Shaboozey introduces 'The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales' on new album

Shaboozey will preview his new album, The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales, with a "pop-up saloon experience" starting Friday at Stagecoach.

The fourth record from the "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" superstar is a concept album that is set to arrive July 31.

"It’s a western about revenge told continuously through every song, centered on the character Cherie Lee," he explains. "It explores so many themes, as many timeless westerns have: revenge, redemption, and romance, through the eyes of a protagonist looking to challenge everything she once thought true about her world."

"I poured all of myself into this," Shaboozey continues, "and I hope people become as immersed in the world and the journey as I have. This album was a promise to myself and something, no matter what, I had to keep. It pushed my songwriting and storytelling to new heights, and I couldn’t be more proud to say it’s done and almost yours.”

We'll get our first taste of the album Friday with the arrival of "Born to Die," which he's set to perform on the Today show plaza in New York City.

You can also check out the trailer for The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales on YouTube.

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