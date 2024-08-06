Shaboozey gets "Tipsy" for a second week at #1

Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" continues to reign atop the country charts for a second week.



"Country radio, we did it. This song has absolutely changed my life," Shaboozey shares in a statement in an industry publication. "Thank you for supporting this new chapter — you've shown me that dreams do come true."



"Take a double shot of whiskey for me!" he adds while borrowing a lyric from his single's chorus.



This is Shaboozey's first #1 hit as an artist.



You can find "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" on Shaboozey's latest album, Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going, out now.



Shaboozey's gearing up to kick off his Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going Tour Sept. 9 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. For tickets, head to americandogwood.com.

