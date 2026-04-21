See Megan Moroney step into Dolly Parton's 1974 look to recreate 'Jolene' cover

Megan Moroney slides into Dolly Parton's 1974 cover of the Jolene album for PEOPLE's new World's Most Beautiful Issue.

Sporting a blue-striped pajama-esque outfit with white sleeves, Megan steps into the graphics for the classic album and assumes the same position as Dolly in a moment you can only see on the PEOPLE website.

The "Beautiful" hitmaker can't remember a time the global superstar wasn't part of her life.

"I must have learned the songs in the womb," she told PEOPLE. "I don't remember an age where I learned these songs; I feel like I was born and I knew them. So I blame my mom for playing a lot of Dolly Parton in the car. I grew up in a household where it was like, 'In this house, we respect Dolly Parton.'"

Beyond smashes like "I Will Always Love You," which appears on the Jolene album, Megan's influenced by Dolly's fashion.

“I think Dolly has inspired my style because she's always thought more is more, and I'm right there with you, girl — I love dressing up,” Megan says. “She's always been super confident, knows exactly who she is; she's kind and gracious, talented, over-the-top in some ways, but she really embraces it, so that's always been inspiring to me.”

While Megan often wears hair extensions, she admits it took multiple wigs pinned and braided together to achieve Dolly's mega-hairstyle from the mid-'70s.

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