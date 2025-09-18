Scotty McCreery takes 'Bottle Rockets' from the beach in Charleston to Times Square

The beach, "Bottle Rockets," maracas, mandolins and guitars — what more could Scotty McCreery want in a music video for his latest hit?

Well, Hootie & the Blowfish, of course — and they're there, too. You can check out a preview now on Scotty's socials, before a special premiere Friday in New York City.

"The 'Bottle Rockets' music video ft. @hootieofficial premieres tomorrow (Friday) at 12pm ET on the @cmt Times Square billboard!" Scotty shared. "Then at 1pm ET on my YouTube channel."

According to an August post from Darius Rucker, the clip was shot at The Windjammer Isle of Palms in his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina. "Bottle Rockets" is already a top-five hit on both the Billboard and Mediabase charts.

Darius commemorated the success of his country debut on Wednesday.

"I released my debut country album 17 years ago today!" he posted. "These songs changed my life. Thank YOU for buying the CD!"

Learn to Live was released Sept. 16, 2008, and included the hits "Don't Think I Don't Think About It," "It Won't Be Like This for Long," "Alright" and "History in the Making."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.