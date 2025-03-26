For Scotty McCreery, it's not the 'Fall of Summer,' it's a fall onstage

You can now add Scotty McCreery to the list of performers who've had a memorable fall onstage.

Luckily, he's OK — if a little embarrassed — but he's embracing the minor mishap with humor.

In a new social media video that starts with the caption "The Stage: 1, Me: 0," you can witness the misstep for yourself.

At the end of one of his songs, Scotty's mimicking firing a shotgun into the air when he trips over something on the stage and falls over. He recovers quickly, though, getting up and asking, "Who put that there?"

The video ends with a humorous montage of his band members all agreeing their favorite part of the night was the boss's fall, since he wasn't hurt.

Scotty's currently on Kane Brown's The High Road Tour.

