Scotty McCreery celebrates his first #1 in the Great White North

When Scotty McCreery topped the chart with "Bottle Rockets" with Hootie & the Blowfish back in September, it was his seventh #1 in the States. In Canada, however, it was the American Idol winner's very first trip to the top.

During his recent concert run through the Great White North, Scotty celebrated his recent #1, as well as his multiple certifications from Music Canada.

"Five More Minutes" is double-Platinum, while both "This Is It" and "Damn Strait" are Platinum, as well. "In Between," "You Time," "It Matters to Her" and "Bottle Rockets" are all Gold, as is the Seasons Change album.

Scotty's most recent project is July's Scooter & Friends EP. At his April 16 #1 party in Nashville, he confirmed he has new music coming soon.

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