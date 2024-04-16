Sam Hunt's throwing a two-night "House Party" in Vegas

Sam Hunt is headed to Fontainebleau Las Vegas' BleauLive Theater for two nights on Friday, October 25, and Saturday, October 26.



Presale for Citi cardmembers and Sam's fan club begins Tuesday, April 16, at 10 a.m. PT and Wednesday, April 17, at 10 a.m. PT. General sale kicks off Friday, April 19, at 10 a.m. PT. For tickets, head to Fontainebleau Las Vegas' website.



Before heading to Sin City, Sam will kick off his Locked Up Tour on June 28 in Bend, Oregon, before wrapping in London, Ontario, on September 28. Tickets and a full list of dates can be found at samhunt.com.



On the music front, Sam's approaching the peak of the country charts with "Outskirts." You can find it on his Locked Up EP, out now.

