The Russellmania grows: More tour + TV for Russell Dickerson in the months to come

Russell Dickerson continues to up the ante as he steps into the ring for his next round of touring.

He's just added three new May stops to his 2026 Russellmania tour: Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Los Angeles' The Greek Theatre and Gallagher Square at Petco Park in San Diego.

Presales for the new dates are underway, before tickets become available to the public Friday. Dasha and Niko Moon will join him at different times on the run.

In addition to his recently released new version of "Happen to Me" with the Jonas Brothers, he just delivered his solo take on his #1 Monday on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Later this month, he's set to make his debut appearance on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC.

