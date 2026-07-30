Russell Dickerson will soon be even more 'Famous Back Home'

There'll soon be "one more face in that hallway hall of fame" at Russell Dickerson's house, Kailey Dickerson revealed Wednesday evening on her socials.

A video captured on the beach shows a visibly pregnant Kailey holding hands with Russell while their two boys play in the water, all set to the title track of his latest album, Famous Back Home.

Russell and Kailey have been married since May 2013, with Remington Edward Dickerson arriving on Sept. 10, 2020, and Radford Arthur Dickerson on Oct. 1, 2023.

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