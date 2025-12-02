Ring in the season Tuesday night with Jordan Davis, Lauren Daigle & 'CMA Country Christmas'

If you still aren't in the holiday mood, tune into ABC's CMA Country Christmas Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT for a dose of tinsel, mistletoe and festive music.

Filmed earlier this year in Nashville, the 2025 installment of the annual special is hosted by Jordan Davis and Lauren Daigle. It features performances by Megan Moroney, Riley Green, Parker McCollum, Lady A, Little Big Town, legendary New Orleans outfit Preservation Hall Jazz Band, gospel icon BeBe Winans, and husband-and-wife rockers Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks.

Among the performances you'll see:

Jordan Davis and Little Big Town, "Go Tell It On The Mountain"

Lady A, "Wouldn't Be Christmas," "Angels (Glory to God)"

Parker McCollum, "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town"

Megan Moroney, "All I Want for Christmas Is a Cowboy"

Little Big Town, "If We Make It Through December"

Lauren Daigle, "Jingle Bells/What Child Is This/Winter Wonderland" medley

The show will be available Wednesday on Hulu and Disney+.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.