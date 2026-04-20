Riley Green's one busy Cowboy during sold-out tour launch

Riley Green rode home with three sell-outs on the first weekend of his Cowboy As It Gets Tour, with stops in Southaven, Mississippi; Louisville, Kentucky; and Nashville, Tennessee.

Carly Pearce and Jamey Johnson both surprised the crowd at the Bridgestone Arena show in Music City. Carly and Riley recreated their new duet, "If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay," while Jamey delivered his hit "In Color," plus "Where Corn Don't Grow."

The fellow Alabama native was also around to raise money following the second annual Riley Green & Friends golf tournament, playing an acoustic show in Gadsden alongside Drake White. In all, it brought in $650,000 for the Buford Bonds Foundation, which is named after his grandfathers.

Riley made his acting debut on CBS' Marshals Sunday. His character, Garrett, is set to perform his new song, "My Way," on the April 26 episode.

The next show for the "Change My Mind" hitmaker is Saturday at Stagecoach.

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