Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton & more to play 59th CMAs

You can add Kelsea Ballerini, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Patty Loveless, Old Dominion, The Red Clay Strays and Chris Stapleton to the list of performers who'll take the stage at the 59th Annual CMA Awards.

Kelsea will debut her new song, "I Sit in Parks," while Riley will deliver his #1, "Worst Way."

Old Dominion will perform a medley of their hits, including “Break Up With Him,” “Memory Lane,” “One Man Band,” “Hotel Key” and “Snapback.”

Miranda and Chris will have "A Song to Sing," while Chris will also offer a solo performance of "Bad as I Used to Be" from F1: The Movie. The Red Clay Strays will do "People Hatin'."

They join previously announced performers BigXThaPlug, Luke Combs, Ella Langley, Megan Moroney, Shaboozey, Zach Top, Tucker Wetmore, host Lainey Wilson and Stephen Wilson Jr.

﻿You can tune in to watch Country Music's Biggest Night live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

