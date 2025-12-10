Riley Green, Megan Moroney & Zach Top complete a who's who of talent for 'Nashville's Big Bash'

'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash' (CBS)
By Stephen Hubbard

Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Rascal Flatts, Riley Green, Marcus King, Megan Moroney, Zach Top, Keith Urban, Gretchen Wilson, Stephen Wilson Jr. and Dwight Yoakam all join the lineup for Nashville's annual New Year's Eve celebration on CBS.

They'll be appearing from clubs and venues all across Music City, while previously announced headliners Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman will take the stage at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. CeCe Winans and the Fisk Jubilee Singers will be special guests.

The five-hour New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash kicks off at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, Dec. 31, on CBS and Paramount+.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

