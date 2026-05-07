Riley Green, Keith Urban and Darius Rucker ready to sing at American Music Awards

You can add Riley Green, Keith Urban and Darius Rucker to the list of country artists who'll be performing at the upcoming American Music Awards.

It will be Riley's first time taking the AMA stage to sing, while Keith will do a song from his yacht rock record, Flow State, which drops June 12.

Darius won't exactly have on his country hat, however, as Hootie & the Blowfish mark the 30th anniversary of their 1996 AMA win for pop/rock new artist by performing a medley of their biggest hits.

The fan-voted 52nd American Music Awards, hosted by Queen Latifah, will air on CBS and Paramount+ on May 25 live from Las Vegas. Taylor Swift is this year's leading nominee, with eight nods, followed by sombr, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Dean and Morgan Wallen with seven each.

Fan voting is now open via VoteAMAs.com and the @AMAs Instagram page. Voting closes Friday, except for two categories — social song of the year and tour of the year — which stays open through the first 30 minutes of the telecast.

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