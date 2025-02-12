Riley Green gets steamy in 'Worst Way' video

Riley Green has brought his risqué "Worst Way" to life with a music video.



Out now, the steamy visualizer captures the chemistry between Riley and his on-screen love interest — one so strong that making out passionately is almost inevitable.



"I want you in the worst way/ My hands are needin' your hips/ Want the first taste/ Of whiskey to be off your lips/ So close all the blinds, lock all the doors/ Put away anything that'll break/ Baby, I need you tonight/ Let's see how much love we can make/ I want you in the worst way," Riley sings in the chorus.



"Worst Way" is Riley's follow-up single to "Damn Good Day to Leave."



To catch Riley on his upcoming Damn Country Music Tour, visit rileygreenmusic.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.